Streetcar derailment affecting multiple routes in downtown core: TTC

As if traffic woes in the downtown core weren’t bad enough, the TTC says a streetcar derailment at King and Church streets on Wednesday morning is causing a “significant disruption.”

TTC spokesperson Susan Nguyen told CityNews the derailment is currently affecting multiple streetcar routes in the downtown core.

“We have a streetcar that has derailed at King and Church that has caused a loss of power to a portion of our overhead streetcar network,” she explained.

504 King: Detour via Broadview Ave, Dundas St E, Mccaul St, Queen St E and Spadina Ave while we deal with an operational problem.Buses supplementing service westbound via Parliament, Front, Wellington, Spadina and eastbound via Spadina, Adelaide, Parliament. https://t.co/MQvmJyFoCf — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) June 19, 2024

No injuries have been reported and there’s no word on when the issue will be resolved.

The 19 Bay bus, 501 Queen streetcar and the 504 King streetcar routes are all currently being diverted and Nguyen says shuttle buses are running on the 503 Kingston route between Sumach and Spadina streets.