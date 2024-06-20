More than 2,000 homes, businesses in Rosedale area without power

Map showing power outage in Rosedale area
Toronto Hydro outage map on June 19, 2024. TORONTO HYDRO

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 20, 2024 12:00 am.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 12:14 am.

More than 2,000 homes and businesses in the Rosedale neighbourhood lost power Wednesday night.

The outage spans the area from St. Clair Avenue to Rosedale Valley Road and between Mt. Pleasant Road and Bayview Avenue.

As a result, traffic lights are reportedly out at Bloor Street and Castle Frank Road. Drivers are being asked to treat the intersection as an all-way stop.

The issue will take several hours to fix and Toronto Hydro estimates power will likely not be restored until 8 a.m. Thursday.

