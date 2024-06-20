TTC reporting system-wide outage affecting fare gates
Posted June 20, 2024 8:03 am.
Last Updated June 20, 2024 8:04 am.
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is reporting a system-wide outage at fare gates that is preventing them from accepting payments.
They say it appears related to network authentication and fare gates are not open when customers tap their credits, debit and PRESTO cards.
They are working with Rogers and PRESTO to try and resolve the issue.
If you experience the issue, workers will be on scene to help.
More to come