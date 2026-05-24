Hamilton police lay numerous charges against east end bar after ongoing community concerns
Posted May 24, 2026 5:46 pm.
Police in Hamilton have laid multiple provincial charges after ongoing community concerns involving disorder, safety, and non-compliance against an east-end establishment.
Investigators say Wally’s World Bar and Grill on King Street East has been the subject of multiple police investigations, including a shooting in August 2025 in the immediate vicinity and a second shooting on April 18, 2026, which remains under investigation.
During the course of those investigations, police became aware of alleged violations of liquor licence regulations and launched a separate compliance investigation. As well, they received complaints from residents and community members regarding late-night disturbances, suspected after-hours alcohol service, disorder and safety concerns affecting the surrounding neighbourhood.
On May 15, 2026, police showed up at the bar around 4 a.m. for a liquor license inspection, claiming they observed:
- The sale and service of alcohol outside permitted hours
- Failure to comply with liquor licence conditions
- Permitting intoxication and disorderly conduct
- Smoking and cannabis use inside the establishment
- Failure to maintain proper control of the premises
- Obstructing police in the lawful execution of their duties
Charges were laid under the Liquor Licence and Control Act and the Smoke-Free Ontario Act against Wally’s World Bar & Grill Inc., the corporate licence holder, an individual identified as the liquor licence holder, and an individual identified as a bartender and owner of the corporation.
“This investigation reflects the Hamilton Police Service’s continued response to ongoing community concerns involving disorder, safety, and non-compliance within the neighbourhood,” police said in a statement. “Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting concerns, as community information plays an important role in identifying and addressing problem locations.”