Hamilton police lay numerous charges against east end bar after ongoing community concerns

Police in Hamilton have laid multiple provincial charges after ongoing community concerns involving disorder, safety, and non-compliance against an east-end establishment.

Investigators say Wally’s World Bar and Grill on King Street East has been the subject of multiple police investigations, including a shooting in August 2025 in the immediate vicinity and a second shooting on April 18, 2026, which remains under investigation.

During the course of those investigations, police became aware of alleged violations of liquor licence regulations and launched a separate compliance investigation. As well, they received complaints from residents and community members regarding late-night disturbances, suspected after-hours alcohol service, disorder and safety concerns affecting the surrounding neighbourhood.

On May 15, 2026, police showed up at the bar around 4 a.m. for a liquor license inspection, claiming they observed:

The sale and service of alcohol outside permitted hours

Failure to comply with liquor licence conditions

Permitting intoxication and disorderly conduct

Smoking and cannabis use inside the establishment

Failure to maintain proper control of the premises

Obstructing police in the lawful execution of their duties

Charges were laid under the Liquor Licence and Control Act and the Smoke-Free Ontario Act against Wally’s World Bar & Grill Inc., the corporate licence holder, an individual identified as the liquor licence holder, and an individual identified as a bartender and owner of the corporation.

“This investigation reflects the Hamilton Police Service’s continued response to ongoing community concerns involving disorder, safety, and non-compliance within the neighbourhood,” police said in a statement. “Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting concerns, as community information plays an important role in identifying and addressing problem locations.”