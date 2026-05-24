Tenants protest ‘extreme rent increases’ and ‘ignored maintenance requests’

A banner for the Toronto Tenant Union is seen outside a rally on Richview Road in Etobicoke on May 24, 2026. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 24, 2026 6:56 pm.

A group of Etobicoke tenants living in several buildings on Richview Road rallied Sunday against what they call steep rent hikes and long-ignored maintenance issues.

Tenants say they recently received what’s known as an AGI, or Above Guideline Increase, which would raise rent beyond Ontario’s rent control limit of 2.1 per cent. Organizers with the Toronto Tenant Union say the landlord is seeking more than double the provincial guideline while repairs inside the buildings continue to pile up.

“Most of these units are rent-controlled, and the landlord is trying to squeeze more on top of that to pay for big renovations that the landlord’s doing, but these are not renovations that the tenants care about or want. This becomes unaffordable for most families,” said Andy Pham, an organizer with the Toronto Tenant Union.

“We have tenants living with mold, living with leaks from the roof, and nothing is being done about it, ” said Ounagh Michaud, a long-time Richview tenant. “We’ve complained, we’ve called the head office, and I feel like if you are going to be doing things in the building, one of the most important things that needs to get done is maintaining your tenants’ apartments.”

On Saturday, tenants from all H&R Properties on Richview Road simultaneously submitted work orders to demand repairs from their landlord.

“It is unacceptable that our landlord is expecting us to pay an Above Guideline Increase while repairs are sitting undone”, said Tracey Lecky, another Richview tenant. “We should not be paying luxury prices for apartments that are in a state of disrepair.”

CityNews has reached out to H&R properties about the tenant’s claims, but has yet to receive a response.

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