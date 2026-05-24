Police warn of another ‘coyote encounter’ in Markham area

Police in York Region are warning the public of another “coyote encounter” in a residential area where a teenage girl was bitten last week.

In a late Sunday night social media post, police said the encounter occurred in a green space in the area of McCowan Road and 16th Avenue, which includes:

Bruce Boyd Parkette

Russell Carter Tefft Park

Laurie Park

Jeffreys Pond

Ross Brown Park

Nordlingen Park

Berczy Park

Helsey Trail

Police did not provide any specific details of the encounter.

“Residents, pedestrians, and pet owners are asked to exercise caution. If you are in the area, remain alert, keep a safe distance from any wildlife, and do not approach or attempt to feed a coyote,” police said in the alert.

“Anyone who sees a coyote behaving aggressively, lingering near people, or appearing sick or injured is asked to call police immediately.”

The alert comes four days after police were called to the Mingay Avenue and Bur Oak Avenue area near Markham Road after a 16-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote. Paramedics said the teen suffered minor injuries.

It’s uncertain whether the animal was acting aggressively before the bite or if the teen girl had any interaction with it beforehand, which prompted a similar warning from police.