Crash forces early closure of Highway 401 westbound express lanes in east-end Toronto

A vehicle can be seen on fire on the Highway 401 westbound express lanes in Toronto Thursday night.
A vehicle can be seen on fire on the Highway 401 westbound express lanes in Toronto Thursday night. ONTARIO MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 21, 2024 12:24 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 12:27 am.

A fiery crash in east-end Toronto resulting in an unspecified number of injuries has forced an early closure of the Highway 401 westbound express lanes.

Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes approaching Markham Road at around 10:45 p.m. after a crash and a vehicle fire.

The crash came just as Ontario Ministry of Transportation crews were set to close the express lanes roughly between Meadowvale and Markham roads Thursday night for construction work.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear as an Ontario Provincial Police representative wasn’t available for comment.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson told 680 NewsRadio Toronto multiple people were injured, but their conditions weren’t immediately clear.

With files from Zaher Hachimi and Asher Roth

