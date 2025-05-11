Five Starbucks shops in Ontario ratify first collective agreements

This is a sign in front of a Starbucks in Dormont, Pa., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 11, 2025 2:35 pm.

Last Updated May 11, 2025 2:50 pm.

TORONTO — The United Steelworkers union says workers at five Starbucks locations in Ontario have ratified their first collective agreements.

The union says the union-led contracts are a significant milestone in the push for collective bargaining at the coffee giant.

Locations include shops in Ajax, Kitchener-Waterloo and Toronto.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Union drives at Starbucks in Canada have had a bumpy road, including the company closing its only unionized shop in Vancouver in 2023.

The United Steelworkers Local 2009 made a complaint on that move, as well as for company threats against an employee for her unionization activity at a shop in Langley, B.C.

In February, the B.C. Labour Relations Board found the company had legitimate reasons to shut down the Vancouver location but found Starbucks wrongfully made “threats of adverse consequences” against the union-supporting employee.

In the U.S., a unionization push by Starbucks Workers United has grown from its first successful drive in Buffalo, N.Y., in 2021 to now representing some 570 stores and 11,000 workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tribunal orders Toronto doctor's license revoked following harassment of girls

TORONTO — A Toronto doctor has had his medical license revoked after he pleaded guilty to criminal harassment of more than a dozen girls and admitted to public masturbation. A tribunal at the College...

1h ago

York Regional Police investigating two hate crimes in Vaughan

The York Regional Police (YRP) says they are investigating two separate reports of hate incidents in the City of Vaughan. Police say they responded to reports of anti-Semitic graffiti in a park in the...

27m ago

Woman critically injured in Mississauga stabbing, police searching for suspect

A woman suffered critical injuries following a stabbing in Mississauga. Peel police were called to the Eglinton Avenue and Hurontario Street area for reports of a stabbing just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. When...

2h ago

Trump reportedly is set to accept a jet from Qatar's ruling family for possible use as Air Force One

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump reportedly is set to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar during his trip to the Middle East this coming week, and...

41m ago

Top Stories

Tribunal orders Toronto doctor's license revoked following harassment of girls

TORONTO — A Toronto doctor has had his medical license revoked after he pleaded guilty to criminal harassment of more than a dozen girls and admitted to public masturbation. A tribunal at the College...

1h ago

York Regional Police investigating two hate crimes in Vaughan

The York Regional Police (YRP) says they are investigating two separate reports of hate incidents in the City of Vaughan. Police say they responded to reports of anti-Semitic graffiti in a park in the...

27m ago

Woman critically injured in Mississauga stabbing, police searching for suspect

A woman suffered critical injuries following a stabbing in Mississauga. Peel police were called to the Eglinton Avenue and Hurontario Street area for reports of a stabbing just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. When...

2h ago

Trump reportedly is set to accept a jet from Qatar's ruling family for possible use as Air Force One

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump reportedly is set to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar during his trip to the Middle East this coming week, and...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Sunny and rain free for Mothers Day

A mainly sunny Mothers Day in store for Sunday but plan for temperatures slightly below seasonal

20h ago

2:38
Warm and sunny this weekend

Overnight frost advisories outside the GTA will give way to a sunny, warm weekend ahead of Mothers Day.

2:15
India and Pakistan conflict intensifies

India and Pakistan continue trading blame as the conflict escalates along the Kashmir region, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

3:02
Orangeville brothers honour lacrosse legacy

Former Northmen players and brothers Jake and Zack Thompson are the filmmakers behind The Northmen Way, a documentary chronicling the decades-long history of the Orangeville Northmen lacrosse organization.
0:46
Popular U.S. rum returns to LCBO shelves due to technicality

LCBO says, “The LCBO aligns with the federal government’s tariff definition of U.S. products. Select Bacardi products are produced in Puerto Rico. Any product produced in the U.S. remains unavailable for sale at the LCBO.”
More Videos