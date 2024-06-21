Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of June 24, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Luke Combs $6,590,105 49,771 $132.41 13 2 Kenny Chesney $4,954,989 39,118 $126.67 12 3 Bad Bunny $4,122,812 15,305 $269.37 34 4 Karol G $4,004,601 41,978 $95.40 11 5 Justin Timberlake $2,835,455 12,661 $223.94 16 6 Zach Bryan $2,808,850 15,716 $178.72 10 7 Madonna $2,751,286 13,409 $205.17 14 8 Pearl Jam $2,390,775 13,595 $175.85 10 9 Aventura $2,152,397 13,110 $164.18 28 10 Olivia Rodrigo $1,843,551 14,394 $128.08 14 11 Nicki Minaj $1,838,228 12,910 $142.38 31 12 Luis Miguel $1,736,115 9,977 $174.00 38 13 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,657,184 11,384 $145.57 9 14 SZA $1,509,605 11,673 $129.32 8 15 Noah Kahan $1,454,499 13,946 $104.29 22 16 Take That $1,358,746 11,138 $121.99 9 17 Tyler Childers $1,287,163 13,095 $98.29 16 18 Don Omar $1,256,914 9,925 $126.63 13 19 Tim McGraw $1,094,713 10,359 $105.67 17 20 Mariah Carey $1,036,808 5,262 $197.04 8

