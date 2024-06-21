Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Posted June 21, 2024 4:08 pm.
Last Updated June 21, 2024 4:12 pm.
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of June 24, 2024 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Luke Combs
|$6,590,105
|49,771
|$132.41
|13
|2
|Kenny Chesney
|$4,954,989
|39,118
|$126.67
|12
|3
|Bad Bunny
|$4,122,812
|15,305
|$269.37
|34
|4
|Karol G
|$4,004,601
|41,978
|$95.40
|11
|5
|Justin Timberlake
|$2,835,455
|12,661
|$223.94
|16
|6
|Zach Bryan
|$2,808,850
|15,716
|$178.72
|10
|7
|Madonna
|$2,751,286
|13,409
|$205.17
|14
|8
|Pearl Jam
|$2,390,775
|13,595
|$175.85
|10
|9
|Aventura
|$2,152,397
|13,110
|$164.18
|28
|10
|Olivia Rodrigo
|$1,843,551
|14,394
|$128.08
|14
|11
|Nicki Minaj
|$1,838,228
|12,910
|$142.38
|31
|12
|Luis Miguel
|$1,736,115
|9,977
|$174.00
|38
|13
|TOMORROW X TOGETHER
|$1,657,184
|11,384
|$145.57
|9
|14
|SZA
|$1,509,605
|11,673
|$129.32
|8
|15
|Noah Kahan
|$1,454,499
|13,946
|$104.29
|22
|16
|Take That
|$1,358,746
|11,138
|$121.99
|9
|17
|Tyler Childers
|$1,287,163
|13,095
|$98.29
|16
|18
|Don Omar
|$1,256,914
|9,925
|$126.63
|13
|19
|Tim McGraw
|$1,094,713
|10,359
|$105.67
|17
|20
|Mariah Carey
|$1,036,808
|5,262
|$197.04
|8
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___
The Associated Press