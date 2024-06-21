Four injured in targeted shooting at Vaughan residence: police

Four people are injured after they were shot at a home in Vaughan on Friday, York Regional Police said.

Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive in the city’s Woodbridge area just before 9 a.m.

Officers located four people who had been shot. Two victims have been rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two others suffered serious injuries.

York Regional Police believe the shooting was targeted, adding that there is no risk to public safety. A few nearby schools were briefly placed in hold-and-secure, but those precautions have since been lifted.

A spokesperson tells 680News Radio that a suspect or suspects are still at large.

This is a developing story