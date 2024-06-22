Toronto Police trauma dog Dandy retiring, new dog Penny takes reins

There’s a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.

A two-year-old Labrador retrieved named Penny is taking the reins as the non-profit organization’s trauma dog, as the pup who served in the role for the last seven years heads for retirement.

The organization helps victims of crimes and other sudden tragedies navigate the legal system, and it’s Penny’s job to provide support during that process.

Penny has been taught calming tools to help people feel more comfortable appearing in court or providing a statement to police.

The program is open to Torontonians as young as two years old, which the organization says leads to high demand.

The previous trauma dog, nine-year-old golden lab Dandy, retired from the non-profit after a long career helping more than 500 clients since the program launched in 2017.