Bombardier aerospace workers in Toronto area on strike

The Canadian transportation company says it's new 770-thousand square-foot facility will manufacture it's Global 7500 aircraft. Mark McAllister reports on offer employment to the 2,000 employees currently working at it's Downsview plant.

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 23, 2024 3:30 pm.

Last Updated June 23, 2024 3:56 pm.

Approximately 1,350 unionized Bombardier aerospace workers in the Toronto area walked off the job on Sunday after contract talks failed to result in an agreement.

According to a statement issued on behalf of Unifor Local 112 and Local 673, contract talks with Bombardier went past the 11:59 p.m. Saturday deadline and into Sunday morning.

“The union’s bargaining committee members are working towards an agreement and both parties remain committed to continuing the bargaining process,” the brief statement said.

A Bombardier spokesperson told CityNews the company is “continuing to negotiate with all parties” and the “collective goal remains to swiftly reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”

The union statement said talks are set to resume Monday morning.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sticking points remain in the contract talks.

News of the strike came nearly two months after the aerospace giant officially opened its new global business jet production facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Bombardier relocated Toronto Pearson airport as airfield operations at the Downsview airport site winded down ahead of a massive redevelopment initiative.

