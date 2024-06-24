81-year old rides over 200km for charity

Mary Jane McKeen recently took part in her 15th Ride to Conquer Cancer, riding her bike from Toronto to Niagara Falls. The annual event raised over $20 million for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

It was an emotional experience for McKeen, who is a cancer survivor herself and has seen the evolution of treatment methods over the year.

mary-jane-mckeen-1

