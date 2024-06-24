B.C. government says boosted BC Family Benefit cheques will arrive in July

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Thousands of families in British Columbia can expect to see increased financial support in their bank accounts starting by mid-July.

B.C. Premier David Eby says about 340,000 families with children — 66,000 more than last year — will have access to the BC Family Benefit program after the province increased the income threshold for a family’s eligibility.

Low- and middle-income families on the BC Family Benefit program will receive an additional 25 per cent over last year’s funding, for an average increase of $445.

Eby says a family of four on the very lowest income level could get up to $3,500 this year through the program.

The government announced the funding boost in its budget in February and says the bonus will last for a year.

The province has also launched the BC Benefits Connector, a one-stop online website to provide support for people who need to access government benefits and programs.

“We know that even families that earn a decent income right now are keeping track of expenses and having to forego things for their kids, like summer camp fees or registration fees for sports,” said Eby from a news conference in Chilliwack, B.C., Monday.

“This increase in accessibility of this grant means more families are going to benefit,” added Eby.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press