Will Canada be forced to up its military spending?

A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on October 16, 2014.
A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on October 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted June 24, 2024 4:13 pm.

All NATO members are required to spend the equivalent of 2% of GDP on their military, and Canada has always fallen short of that benchmark. But now, mounting geopolitical turmoil, and harsh rhetoric from south of the border, may mean that it’s time to put up or shut up when it comes to military spending.

Matt Gurney is a columnist and co-founder of The Line. “If Mr. Trump is re-elected in the United States in the fall, hypothetically speaking, one of the things he might do is basically wake up one morning and go, ‘I am imposing a 10% trade tariff on any country that is not meeting the 2% NATO target’ or something like that,” said Gurney. 

So where do the biggest gaps in our military capabilities exist? How difficult will it be to remedy them? And what sort of military do we as Canadians actually want?

