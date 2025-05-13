City of Toronto euthanizes two coyotes that killed pets in Liberty Village

After months of dangerous coyote encounters in Liberty Village and Fort York, the City of Toronto says it has euthanized two of the animals responsible for attacking and killing multiple pets.

The move comes after more than 100 attacks and the deaths of five dogs, as documented by residents group Coyote Safety Coalition.

In a news release, the City said it was a “difficult decision,” having long said culling the animals was a last resort.

Over the past several months, the City hired an expert panel to consult on the issue, engaged Coyote Watch Canada and Critter Gitter to conduct advanced aversion and hazing techniques and increased community education and signage in an attempt to come to a non-lethal solution.

In an update last month, the City said Toronto Animal Services had identified one out of the four coyotes in the area was responsible for a majority of the reported violent incidents, with his mate present for some encounters.

“This mated pair were humanely euthanized over the past few days following all provincial protocols and regulations,” said the release.

The City added that of the remaining two coyotes, one seems to have left the area possibly due to ongoing aversion activities. Another has not been seen in the area recently and does not seem to be “habitualized to human interactions.”

