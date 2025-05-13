City of Toronto euthanizes two coyotes that killed pets in Liberty Village

A sign about coyotes in Liberty Village is seen in Liberty Village in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 13, 2025 3:17 pm.

Last Updated May 13, 2025 3:33 pm.

After months of dangerous coyote encounters in Liberty Village and Fort York, the City of Toronto says it has euthanized two of the animals responsible for attacking and killing multiple pets.

The move comes after more than 100 attacks and the deaths of five dogs, as documented by residents group Coyote Safety Coalition.

In a news release, the City said it was a “difficult decision,” having long said culling the animals was a last resort.

Over the past several months, the City hired an expert panel to consult on the issue, engaged Coyote Watch Canada and Critter Gitter to conduct advanced aversion and hazing techniques and increased community education and signage in an attempt to come to a non-lethal solution.

In an update last month, the City said Toronto Animal Services had identified one out of the four coyotes in the area was responsible for a majority of the reported violent incidents, with his mate present for some encounters.

“This mated pair were humanely euthanized over the past few days following all provincial protocols and regulations,” said the release.

The City added that of the remaining two coyotes, one seems to have left the area possibly due to ongoing aversion activities. Another has not been seen in the area recently and does not seem to be “habitualized to human interactions.”

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario plans to permanently cut gas tax, remove tolls from Hwy. 407 East

The province of Ontario will introduce legislation to permanently cut gasoline and fuel tax rates and remove tolls from the provincially-owned section of Highway 407 East. In a release Tuesday, the...

32m ago

Greater Toronto Area MPs prominent in federal cabinet shakeup, Bill Blair among those dropped

Here's a look at who from the Greater Toronto Area is in and out of the first post-election cabinet of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

12m ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveils 38-member cabinet in major shakeup

Prime Minister Mark Carney is giving his cabinet a major shakeup, moving several key players involved in Canada-U.S. relations into new positions and promoting 24 new faces to the front bench. Carney's cabinet —...

2h ago

TDSB to increase fees for adult education courses by 45%

As the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) searches for ways to reduce its budget deficit and avoid being taken over by the province, it is also looking for ways to keep its offerings of adult education...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario plans to permanently cut gas tax, remove tolls from Hwy. 407 East

The province of Ontario will introduce legislation to permanently cut gasoline and fuel tax rates and remove tolls from the provincially-owned section of Highway 407 East. In a release Tuesday, the...

32m ago

Greater Toronto Area MPs prominent in federal cabinet shakeup, Bill Blair among those dropped

Here's a look at who from the Greater Toronto Area is in and out of the first post-election cabinet of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

12m ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveils 38-member cabinet in major shakeup

Prime Minister Mark Carney is giving his cabinet a major shakeup, moving several key players involved in Canada-U.S. relations into new positions and promoting 24 new faces to the front bench. Carney's cabinet —...

2h ago

TDSB to increase fees for adult education courses by 45%

As the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) searches for ways to reduce its budget deficit and avoid being taken over by the province, it is also looking for ways to keep its offerings of adult education...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Ford announces permanent gas tax cut and a toll free portion of HWY 407

Ontario's premier Doug Ford made a couple announcements in Pickering which has grabbed the attention of drivers across Ontario.

3h ago

2:11
Mark Carney and his new cabinet arrive at Rideau Hall to long applause and cheers

The Prime Minister has given his cabinet a major shakeup, moving several key players into new positions.

4h ago

2:26
Two-tier cabinet in the cards

The Prime Minister's Office confirms not all ministers in Tuesday's cabinet will be senior ministers. Up to 10, will be ministers of state, a throwback to how Canadian governments handled smaller files before Justin Trudeau.

21h ago

2:56
Investor of Toronto-based e-bike company searches for answers

Peter Bolton, who lives in Brampton, reached out to Speakers Corner after his attempts failed to get answers about an investment he made. Pat Taney reports.

2:46
Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

More Videos