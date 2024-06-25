15M Canadians tuned in for Stanley Cup Game 7 making it the most-watched Sportsnet broadcast ever

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad raises the NHL hockey Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Final, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 25, 2024 4:46 pm.

Nearly 40 per cent of Canada’s population tuned in to watch the Florida Panthers hoist the Stanley Cup after a hard-fought 2-1 Game 7 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night, making it Sportsnet’s most-watched broadcast ever.

In a release Tuesday, Sportsnet said 15 million Canadians watched the do-or-die game. That makes it the second most-watched NHL game in Canada, according to data compiled since 2009.

The Sportsnet broadcast had an average minute audience of 7.55 million across Sportsnet, Citytv, and CBC.

The broadcast was also the most-watched program ever on Sportsnet+, reaching 1.93 million streamers, a release reveals.

Even the Hockey Central pre-game show had a massive average audience of 4.1 million.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

14m ago

2 injured after vehicle hits tree, pedestrian and storefront in downtown Toronto
2 injured after vehicle hits tree, pedestrian and storefront in downtown Toronto

Two people have been injured after a vehicle hit a tree, pedestrian and a storefront in downtown Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to Jarvis and Front streets just after 5 p.m. An elderly woman...

5m ago

Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch
Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch

Toronto police have placed Elmlea Junior School in lockdown as they investigate a shooting in Etobicoke. Police were first called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West shortly before 2:30...

2h ago

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

5h ago

Top Stories

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

14m ago

2 injured after vehicle hits tree, pedestrian and storefront in downtown Toronto
2 injured after vehicle hits tree, pedestrian and storefront in downtown Toronto

Two people have been injured after a vehicle hit a tree, pedestrian and a storefront in downtown Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to Jarvis and Front streets just after 5 p.m. An elderly woman...

5m ago

Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch
Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch

Toronto police have placed Elmlea Junior School in lockdown as they investigate a shooting in Etobicoke. Police were first called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West shortly before 2:30...

2h ago

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

5:28
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert

The byelection race in Toronto-St. Paul's was considered a must-win for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the loss is a massive blow that could trigger calls for him to step down after 11 years as Liberal leader.

7h ago

0:51
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's

The federal Conservatives picked up a significant upset win over the Liberals, with Don Stewart edging out Leslie Church by just over 500 votes in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's.

11h ago

2:10
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?

From a big debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump to a few crucial Supreme Court decisions, this is shaping up to be a blockbuster week in the race for the White House. Karin Caifa breaks down what's at stake.
2:32
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?

Voters are heading to the polls in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul to elect a new MP. Glen McGregor and Cynthia Mulligan discuss what impact the results could have on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.
More Videos