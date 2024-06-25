15M Canadians tuned in for Stanley Cup Game 7 making it the most-watched Sportsnet broadcast ever

Nearly 40 per cent of Canada’s population tuned in to watch the Florida Panthers hoist the Stanley Cup after a hard-fought 2-1 Game 7 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night, making it Sportsnet’s most-watched broadcast ever.

In a release Tuesday, Sportsnet said 15 million Canadians watched the do-or-die game. That makes it the second most-watched NHL game in Canada, according to data compiled since 2009.

The Sportsnet broadcast had an average minute audience of 7.55 million across Sportsnet, Citytv, and CBC.

The broadcast was also the most-watched program ever on Sportsnet+, reaching 1.93 million streamers, a release reveals.

Even the Hockey Central pre-game show had a massive average audience of 4.1 million.