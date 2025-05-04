2 firefighters injured while battling Brampton house fire

Two firefighters are recovering following a late-night two-alarm blaze in Brampton.

Fire officials say they were called to a home in the Dixie Road and Bovaird Drive East area around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Brampton fire chief Nick Ruller says while fighting the fire, two firefighters fell through the floor of the home, initiating a MAYDAY response.

The two firefighters were rescued and transported to the hospital by paramedics. Both were treated and released, according to Ruller.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.