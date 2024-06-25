Calgarians may see full water service restored earlier than expected: mayor

CALGARY — Calgary’s weeks-long water crisis may end sooner than expected and before the July 5 start of the Calgary Stampede that brings throngs of visitors to the city.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek says repairs on the water main that broke June 5 are complete and work will begin to fill and flush the pipe, followed by testing of the water.

She says if all goes well, full service could be restored sooner than expected, but there are still uncertainties.

Michael Thompson, general manager of city infrastructure services, says pipe connections and walls are stressed when water is reintroduced and pressure changes.

For the last three weeks, Calgarians have been banned from outdoor watering and urged o reduce their indoor use.

The city says residents used 476 million litres of water on Monday, just under the set threshold of 480 million litres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024

