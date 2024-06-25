Canada beats Peru 1-0 at Copa America on second-half goal by David

Canada's Jonathan David, not seen, celebrates scoring the opening goal against Peru with teammates during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
By The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 9:08 pm.

Jonathan David scored in the 74th minute, and Canada knocked off Peru 1-0 on Tuesday night in the Copa America for its first victory over a South American opponent in 24 years.

Peru played a man short after Miguel Araujo was given a red card in the 59th minute for a studs-up tackle on Jacob Shaffelburg, a call made after a video review.

Canada got its first win in four matches under Jesse Marsch, the American hired as coach last month, and beat a South American team for the first time since a 2-0 victory over Colombia in the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

David’s goal, his 27th for Canada, ended the national team’s 391-minute scoreless streak. Twenty-six of his goals have come in competitive matches.

The game was paused in first-half stoppage time when an assistant referee running on the non-shaded part of the stadium collapsed and needed medical attention. He got to his feet briefly and was taken off the field in a stretcher. He had been running down the line on the non-shaded part of the stadium.

Canada (1-1), in its first Copa America, rebounded from an opening 2-0 loss to defending champion Argentina, and Peru began with a 0-0 draw against Chile. The Canadians close Group A on Saturday against Chile at Orlando, Florida, the same day Peru (0-1-1) faces Argentina at Miami Gardens, Florida. The top two teams advance to the quarterfinals.

Peru reached the semifinals in 2021 before losing to Brazil. It had failed to score in nine of its last 12 matches.

David scored after Cyle Larin made a long outlet pass to Shaffelburg, who crossed. David took two touches and beat goalkeeper Pedro Gallese from near the penalty spot, sending the ball in off the far post. David is two goals behind Larin, Canada’s career scoring leader.

Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau made a clutch diving save in second-half stoppage time, then punched away a free kick.

