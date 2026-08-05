‘A calm and steady presence’: What to know about Lloyd Robertson

A quick look at CTV News anchor Lloyd Robertson, who died Tuesday at the age of 92.

Born: Jan. 19, 1934

Died: Aug. 4, 2026

Hometown: Stratford, Ont.

Early days: Robertson wrote in his memoir about growing up in an unhappy home with very little money. He started working at a radio station as a teen, which he attributed to his desire to break free.

Family: Robertson married his high school sweetheart Nancy in 1956, and they had four daughters, including a set of twins.

Career highlights: Robertson was a broadcast journalist for 41 years, and covered nearly every major event of the day, including the moon landing, the Quebec Referendum, the 9/11 attacks, several state funerals, numerous papal visits, 14 Canadian elections and nine Olympic Games.

For the record: “Conferred upon you is this mantle of objectivity and fairness, and you have to take that seriously. And you’re also aware in this business that as easily as you win it, you can just as easily lose it.”

Reaction to his death: Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote on social media, “For millions of us, he was a familiar face in our living rooms. A reassuring voice in moments of uncertainty. A calm and steady presence through the moments that shaped our nation.”

Broadcaster Lisa Laflamme recalled the moment she took over for him as anchor of CTV National News: “It was overwhelming and yet calming — because he was there.”