Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,793.90, up 5.42 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 69 cents, or 1.29 per cent, to $52.81 on 13.6 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $48.35 on 11.9 million shares.

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Down 38 cents, or 1.79 per cent, to $20.82 on 6.7 million shares.

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW). Finance. Up 11 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to $38.31 on 6.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 70 cents, or 1.94 per cent, to $35.47 on 5.3 million shares.

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX:VGCX). Mining. Down eight cents, or 5.88 per cent, to $1.28 on 5.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD). Retail. Down $2.38, or 2.99 per cent, to $77.12. Alimentation Couche-Tard says its net earnings fell by almost a third in its fourth quarter as inflation-squeezed consumers watch their spending. The convenience store giant says net earnings attributable to shareholders totalled $453 million in the quarter ending April 28, down from $670.7 million in the same quarter last year. The company says the earnings decline was in part from lower gross margins on fuel, the quarter being a week shorter than last year, and expenses and depreciation related to investments and acquisitions. Same-store merchandise revenue was down 0.5 per cent in the U.S., by two per cent in Europe and by 3.4 per cent in Canada because of lower discretionary spending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press