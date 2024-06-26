Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2024 6:10 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 6:12 pm.

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,793.90, up 5.42 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 69 cents, or 1.29 per cent, to $52.81 on 13.6 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $48.35 on 11.9 million shares.

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Down 38 cents, or 1.79 per cent, to $20.82 on 6.7 million shares.

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW). Finance. Up 11 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to $38.31 on 6.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 70 cents, or 1.94 per cent, to $35.47 on 5.3 million shares.

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX:VGCX). Mining. Down eight cents, or 5.88 per cent, to $1.28 on 5.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD). Retail. Down $2.38, or 2.99 per cent, to $77.12. Alimentation Couche-Tard says its net earnings fell by almost a third in its fourth quarter as inflation-squeezed consumers watch their spending. The convenience store giant says net earnings attributable to shareholders totalled $453 million in the quarter ending April 28, down from $670.7 million in the same quarter last year. The company says the earnings decline was in part from lower gross margins on fuel, the quarter being a week shorter than last year, and expenses and depreciation related to investments and acquisitions. Same-store merchandise revenue was down 0.5 per cent in the U.S., by two per cent in Europe and by 3.4 per cent in Canada because of lower discretionary spending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

2m ago

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

2h ago

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

4h ago

Victim identified, male suspect wanted in fatal Jane subway stabbing
Victim identified, male suspect wanted in fatal Jane subway stabbing

Toronto police have identified the victim in the Jane subway stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the station in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area just before 6...

1h ago

