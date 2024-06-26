Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. softens stance on possibly playing for New York Yankees

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks to the dugout after a strikeout by Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sportsnet

Posted June 26, 2024 5:42 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 5:43 am.

Although Vladimir Guerrero Jr. once said he would never sign with the New York Yankees, it appears he has warmed up a bit to the idea of potentially wearing the pinstripes one day.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger was asked Monday by Virus Deportivo about possibly playing for the Yankees if he was traded there.

Guerrero Jr. said he’s a worker and a professional and, “I go out on the field to play.”

“Sometimes one says things. It is not that I am trying to take back what I said about the Yankees,” Guerrero Jr. said in Spanish comments verified by Sportsnet. “This (baseball) is a business, and I’ve sat down to talk with my dad (Hall-of-Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr.) and my family because it’s a business decision. I’ve told them that I didn’t want to talk about it anymore.”

“Like I tell you, I’m a player, and if a team picks me or if they do something, it’s because they need it, obviously, and I’ll be happy to help any team,” he added. “But right now, I’m just focused on helping my team try to get out of this bad streak.”

Guerrero Jr. told Vincent Carmona Arias on his YouTube channel, El Dotol Nastra, during the 2022 off-season that he would “never sign with the Yankees, not even dead.”

“I like to play in New York,” Guerrero Jr. said, “I like to kill the Yankees.”

He elaborated on those comments last year, saying via an interpreter, “It’s a personal thing. It goes back to my family. That’s my decision, and I would never change that.”

Guerrero Jr. has also done his talking on the field. After hitting a home run at Yankees Stadium on April 7, Guerrero Jr. made a shushing motion with his hand while rounding the bases.

The 25-year-old Guerrero Jr. is a three-time all-star with a .280 career batting average, 140 home runs and 440 RBIs over six seasons with Toronto.

Guerrero Jr., who was awarded a $19.9 million contract during arbitration in February, is batting .286/.368/.429 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs this season.

He is under team control for another year and can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season.

The Blue Jays (35-43) are in the midst of a season-worst seven-game losing streak and are 7.5 games out of a wild-card spot. With the team fading from the playoff picture, the Blue Jays could look to rebuild and move assets ahead of the July 30 trade deadline if they’re unable to reverse course in the following weeks.

The Yankees (52-28) are first in the American League East but have been hit with injuries of late. First baseman Anthony Rizzo sustained a fracture to his right forearm on June 16 and will be sidelined for eight weeks, while designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a strained left hamstring and is expected to miss a month of action.

New York will travel to Toronto for a four-game Canada Day weekend series beginning on Thursday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

6h ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

8h ago

Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs
Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs

Puppy mills are now illegal in Ontario after the province recently passed legislation banning them, but critics say the new law will do little to curb the problem. The law, called the Preventing Unethical...

40m ago

Was a Toronto byelection a wake-up call on Trudeau's approach to antisemitism?
Was a Toronto byelection a wake-up call on Trudeau's approach to antisemitism?

An organizer who encouraged Jewish residents to vote against the Liberals in this week's Toronto byelection suggests a rise in antisemitism motivated many to show up at the polls. Andrew Kirsch, the riding's...

47m ago

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

6h ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

8h ago

Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs
Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs

Puppy mills are now illegal in Ontario after the province recently passed legislation banning them, but critics say the new law will do little to curb the problem. The law, called the Preventing Unethical...

40m ago

Was a Toronto byelection a wake-up call on Trudeau's approach to antisemitism?
Was a Toronto byelection a wake-up call on Trudeau's approach to antisemitism?

An organizer who encouraged Jewish residents to vote against the Liberals in this week's Toronto byelection suggests a rise in antisemitism motivated many to show up at the polls. Andrew Kirsch, the riding's...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend

After some potential thunderstorms Wednesday, the weather should be clear for the week with a brief interruption on Saturday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

7h ago

2:47
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police

Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

12h ago

2:41
City staff release Toronto Island master plan
City staff release Toronto Island master plan

An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.

12h ago

2:12
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.

12h ago

More Videos