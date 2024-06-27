In the news today: WestJet cancelling flights, and Ottawa’s dental plan to expand

WestJet Boeing 737 Max aircraft are shown at the airline's facilities in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, May 7, 2019. WestJet is cancelling flights ahead of a possible strike its mechanics union. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 27, 2024 4:15 am.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed…

WestJet cancels flights after second strike notice

WestJet is cancelling flights ahead of a possible strike by its mechanics’ union.

The Calgary-based airline says in a statement the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association has provided them with another notice of strike action.

WestJet says that as a result, it has preemptively cancelled 25 flights between Thursday and Friday, affecting about 3,300 customers.

This comes as the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association is accusing WestJet of suing it without notifying its negotiators, who are working with the airline on working out a new collective bargaining deal.

Eligibility for Ottawa’s dental plan expands

Ottawa plans to expand eligibility for the federal dental program today to include children under the age of 18 and people who receive a disability tax credit.

The government estimates 1.2-million more people will now be able to apply for the program.

Critics have suggested that basing eligibility for people with disabilities on the tax credit will leave out a huge number of individuals who most need the help.

Federal ministers have said eligibility will be fully expanded to include everyone who meets income criteria in January 2025, so those who are left out won’t have to wait much longer to access federal dental coverage.

Coutts trial to hear about data found on phones

A police phone expert is to continue testifying today at the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.

Sgt. Ken Kuong has already told the jury that an enormous amount of data was found on four phones seized from the 2022 protest over COVID-19 measures.

Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert are charged with conspiring to kill Mounties at the protest that paralyzed traffic for two weeks at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing.

The two men were arrested after RCMP found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers in Coutts.

Closing science centre a political move: architect

The firm of the late architect who designed the Ontario Science Centre says the province’s decision to immediately close its doors over a problem with the roof was “absurd” and motivated by politics rather than safety concerns.

Brian Rudy, a partner with Moriyama Teshima Architects, said news of the science centre’s abrupt closure last week left them “dumbfounded.”

The province blamed failing roof panels made with a material called reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, a lightweight form of concrete that was popular in the 1960s and ’70s.

The government said it acted fast after receiving an engineer’s report earlier in the week that laid out problems with the roof. The science centre’s board decided to close the institution.

The report, written by the engineering firm Rimkus Consulting, did not recommend an immediate closure.

Biden, Trump square off for a podium rematch

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are preparing to square off in their first presidential debate of the campaign tonight as the tight race for leadership of the United States begins to ramp up.

The current president and the one-time occupant of the Oval Office are looking to highlight their respective policies, personal qualities and visions for the country.

Many Canadians will also be tuning in and keeping an ear on any policy promises that might affect the relationship with their largest trading partner.

Whoever wins the election will be in power during the looming review of the continental trade pact in 2026.

In preparation, the Liberal government’s Team Canada has been pounding the pavement south of the border to bolster connections with both the Trump and Biden camps.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

10h ago

Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'
Architecture firm behind Ontario Science Centre says closure was 'a political move'

The firm of the late architect who designed the Ontario Science Centre says the province's decision to immediately close its doors over a problem with the roof was "absurd" and motivated by politics rather...

2m ago

What's open/closed this Canada Day long weekend?
What's open/closed this Canada Day long weekend?

Canada Day is fast approaching, and this year, it falls on Monday. There will be lots of activities and events to keep you busy in the city this weekend. You can check out a full list of activities...

8m ago

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

13h ago

