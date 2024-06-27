LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week.

The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), it also has a plan in place which would see retail services offered online as well as limited in-store shopping.

The LCBO says after the 14-day closure, 30 retail stores would open for in-store shopping but only on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with limited hours in effect.

The LCBO adds it will continue to operate its online retail services for the duration of the strike.

“Recognizing the impact of a strike on distribution and operations, the LCBO will need to institute reasonable caps on products in-store and online,” the retailer said in an update on Thursday afternoon.

The LCBO says bars and restaurants, along with licensed grocery stores and The Beer Store, will continue to receive wholesale orders.

In the leadup to possible job action, operating hours at all LCBO stores across the province have been extended with the usual Canada Day closure in effect for July 1. While “many” stores will stay open until 10 p.m., the LCBO says that will vary depending on location and customers are asked to check their local outlets for exact times.

“We encourage customers to shop early and stock up on preferred products. Our shelves are well-stocked, and we are doing everything we can to maintain inventory levels,” the LCBO said in a statement earlier this week. “Customers may wish to stock up on spirits and Vintages products in particular at this time.”

The union will be in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. on July 5 after members voted 97 per cent in favour of job action.