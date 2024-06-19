Bars and restaurants will get liquor in the event of a strike, says LCBO but owners still ‘nervous’

Just like consumers, there is only one place bars and restaurants can buy their liquor from, the LCBO. And so the prospect of a strike by LCBO unionized workers on July 5 has the hospitality industry paying attention.

“We’re nervous, we’re concerned,” said Tony Elenis, President and CEO of the Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association.

But LCBO management is signaling that the liquor will continue to flow in the event of a work stoppage, telling 680NewsRadio that it “has measures in place to ensure continued service which includes service to our wholesale customers,” although it didn’t provide any details on what the plan is.

Currently, bars and restaurants have to buy liquor from the LCBO and can have it delivered via a third party delivery company or pick it up themselves from an LCBO location.

“We have not seen the rollout of the details of the plans yet,” says Elenis. “We’re anticipating to meet with them [LCBO] in the next few days. At this point, we are just hoping that there is no strike”

He points out that the LCBO is the only source of liquor and the main source of wine for bars and restaurants, but that the privately-owned Beer Store supplies the beer. Establishments can also buy wine directly form local Ontario wineries and beer from local breweries.

The sale of liquor is believed to be vitally important to the bottom lines of many establishments. Elenis points out that 60 per cent of their member restaurants are not currently turning a profit as they struggle coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This would be another nail in the coffin,” he says, should the flow of liquor be interrupted.

Talks between OPSEU, representing LCBO workers, and LCBO management continue but the two sides remain far apart with the union looking for the creation of more full time positions.

The union says it’s concerned the Ford governments move to sell alcohol in convenience stores will erode jobs at the LCBO.

Both sides say they are committed to reaching a deal before the union is in a legal strike position on Friday July 5.

LCBO management has already signaled an unspecified plan to keep its operations up an running for consumers in the event of a work stoppage, saying, “In the event that we cannot reach an agreement and OPSEU commences a strike, we are putting measures in place to ready our business and ensure continued customer service.”