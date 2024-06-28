Can we Science our way to ocean carbon removal?

Mess with the finely balanced ecosystem of the ocean? On purpose?! What could go wrong?! But the truth is, we’ve messed with it already. The oceans suck up a lot of our carbon, and you may have noticed they get hotter every year. But what if there was a way to store carbon in the ocean, possibly forever, where it wouldn’t do any damage?

Welcome to the world of marine geoengineering—a field gaining a lot of attention, as well as a lot of investment, including in Canadian companies.

Moira Donovan wrote a piece about geoengineering for The Walrus.“If I had to summarize the concern I heard the most is just the idea that we don’t yet know how effective any of these are,’ said Donovan.

We might not understand the depths of the ocean’s ecosystem enough to ensure we won’t do anything truly horrible, but eventually we might have no option but to try it anyway.

