Canada’s Alert Ready system undergoes annual test today, coast to coast, except Que.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 7, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2025 5:05 am.

Alert Ready, Canada’s emergency public alerting system, will be put to the test today.

The alert and its distinctive tone will be broadcast on TV, radio, and some compatible wireless devices.

Each province or territory has a specific test time, ranging from morning to afternoon, except Quebec, which does not participate.

The test simulates an emergency but requires no action from the public, and is part of Canada’s effort to ensure the system works and raises awareness.

Canadians cannot opt out, as the system is critical for public safety.

Regulation stipulates that the system gets tested annually.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Carney says there's 'more work to do' after meeting with Trump

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to brief Canada's premiers today following his seemingly successful first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Carney and Trump spent about...

47m ago

3 TTC streetcars to be diverted for construction all summer. What you need to know

A major downtown Toronto intersection will be shut down as of next week for the remainder of the summer, leading to the diversion of three TTC streetcars. The City of Toronto will replace the watermains...

12m ago

Girl who pleaded guilty to assault in fatal swarming sentenced to 9-month probation

A teen girl who pleaded guilty to assault in the fatal swarming of a homeless Toronto man has been sentenced to nine months of probation, with the judge taking into account the time she has spent in custody...

13h ago

'Clearly, it's needed': Hundreds let it all out at scream event in Toronto

Grace Turner stood at the top of a grassy park slope with a megaphone in her hand. "This turnout is insane," she said. Hundreds were gathered at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto's west end, and...

29m ago

