Doug Ford goes off-script, slams Alberta premier over separatist talks

Ontario Premier Ford appeared to take a jab at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's separatist talks in a off-hand comment while discussing Trump's attack on Canada.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 6, 2025 1:27 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 2:35 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared to take shots at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this week as her province considers separating from the rest of Canada.

“This is a time to unite the country, not people saying, ‘Oh, I’m leaving the country,’” Ford said in an off-script remark on Tuesday at an event promoting skilled trades in Etobicoke.

Ford did not mention Smith directly by name, instead he took the opportunity to call for greater cooperation. “United we stand, divided we fall, and we have to be a united Canada, together to fight President Trump’s tariffs,” he added.

During a livestream on Monday, Smith clarified that her UCP government has no intention of holding a referendum on Alberta separation, but said that she would consider it as a ballot question in 2026, if Albertans gathered enough signatures on a petition.

The premier says she wants a sovereign Alberta within a united Canada, but added that the frustrated voices in the federal election are not fringe extremists and must be listened to.

“For Albertans, these attacks on our province from our own federal government have become unbearable,” Smith said.

She claims the federal government’s policies over the last decade have cost the province $500 billion in investments.

“Canada has fallen to dead last in economic growth among industrialized nations,” she says. “The world looks to us like we’ve lost our minds.”

“We have the most abundant and accessible natural resources of any country on earth, and yet we landlock them, sell what we do produce to a single customer to the south of us, while enabling polluting dictatorships to eat our lunch.”

In the lead-up to the federal election, nearly one-third of Albertans (30 per cent) told a pollster they would want to separate from Canada if the Liberals were elected again. Meanwhile, an online petition in support of Alberta separation that started in 2019 has over 224,000 signatures as of Tuesday.

FORD TAKES JABS AT TRUMP

Ford also quipped once again about U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods, saying, “this guy drives me nuts.”

“The economic uncertainty he’s created on both sides of the border is already having a direct impact on our province and our workers,” Ford explained. “Many problems are because of the chaos coming from south of the border.”

Ford says he has spoken to many U.S. governors, including Republicans, who, behind closed-doors, “totally disagree about attacking their closest friends and allies.”

“They’re terrified of their leader, that’s pretty crazy,” he added.

Ford noted a recent poll which measured Trump’s 100-day job approval rating to be the lowest of any president in the last 80 years, at 39 per cent.

“I can’t wait for the midterms, then we’ll fix his little red wagon,” Ford added.

– With files from CityNews’ Alejandro Melgar and Michael Ranger.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada is 'not for sale,' Carney tells Trump in first face-to-face meeting

In their first face-to-face meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale. When reporters questioned Trump in the Oval Office on...

26m ago

Trump insults Canada ahead of PM Carney's arrival at the White House

President Donald Trump gave Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, a frosty welcome to the White House on Tuesday, saying on social media just before his arrival that the United States doesn't need...

1h ago

Authorities say surge of dead fish along Lake Ontario due to weather, temperature changes

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority staff shared reports of dead alewife at Humber Bay Park West and elsewhere along Lake Ontario in the GTA.

16m ago

Quebec man facing 100-plus charges in series of thefts, multiple stabbings in Toronto

A Quebec man familiar to Toronto police is facing more than 100 charges related to a series of criminal offences, including the alleged stabbing of three men over several months. On the weekend, police...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada is 'not for sale,' Carney tells Trump in first face-to-face meeting

In their first face-to-face meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale. When reporters questioned Trump in the Oval Office on...

26m ago

Trump insults Canada ahead of PM Carney's arrival at the White House

President Donald Trump gave Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, a frosty welcome to the White House on Tuesday, saying on social media just before his arrival that the United States doesn't need...

1h ago

Authorities say surge of dead fish along Lake Ontario due to weather, temperature changes

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority staff shared reports of dead alewife at Humber Bay Park West and elsewhere along Lake Ontario in the GTA.

16m ago

Quebec man facing 100-plus charges in series of thefts, multiple stabbings in Toronto

A Quebec man familiar to Toronto police is facing more than 100 charges related to a series of criminal offences, including the alleged stabbing of three men over several months. On the weekend, police...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Carney shuts down Trump: 'Some places are never for sale'

In a subtly tense interaction in the Oval Office, Carney shut down Trump's offer to buy Canada to which the prime minister reiterated it will never be for sale.

1h ago

4:53
Carney set to join Trump in Washington for high-stakes meeting

It could be considered the highest stakes meeting involving Canada-U.S. relations in a generation. Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with face with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington today.

3h ago

2:53
Maple Leafs snatch Game 1 win to kick off series against Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs snatch the first win of the playoff series against the Florida Panthers in a nail-biting victory of 5-4.

4h ago

2:57
Ontario man stuck in Dominican Republic after charges dropped

A Canadian man arrested on vacation has been proven innocent. Melissa Nakhavoly with why he is still being held in the Dominican Republic.

5h ago

2:12
Mr. Carney goes to Washington

The new Prime Minister is in America, preparing for a first meeting with the U.S. president. Expectations are low, and some say simply getting America to agree to a framework for negotiations going forward is the goal.

21h ago

More Videos