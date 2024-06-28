Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

Goldie Ghamari, an Ottawa-area MPP, has been removed from the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario caucus by Premier Doug Ford.

“This decision follows repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment and a failure to collaborate constructively with caucus leadership and as a team member,” a spokesperson said in a brief written statement issued Friday morning.

“While this decision did not come easily, it has become clear that MPP Ghamari can no longer continue in her role within our caucus.”

In addition to serving as the MPP for Carleton, she’s also the Ontario legislature’s justice policy committee chair. She was first elected as an MPP in 2018 and reelected in 2022.

More to come.