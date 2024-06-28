Man charged in alleged sexual assault 16 years after original incident

Police in York Region have laid charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault dating back 16 years.

Investigators say in 2008, a woman was walking in the area of Cronsberry Road and Highway 48 in the Town of Georgina when a man grabbed her and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

On June 26, 2024, police arrested 54-year-old Shannon William Eric Secord of Innisfill and charged him with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Police believe there may be other victims and have released three images of the suspect as he would have looked around the time of the incident through the present day.

Police say there is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence. They are urging anyone with information to come forward.