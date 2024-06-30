Man wanted after allegedly assaulting driver in Queen West

Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked another person in the Queen West neighbourhood.

Investigators say on June 21 a man was walking in the area of Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a driver around 8 p.m.

The man approached the car and assaulted the driver before leaving the scene on foot, according to police.

The man is described as being in his 60s, approximately six feet tall with a medium build, short grey and white hair and a white goatee. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey plaid pants and black casual shoes.