Man wanted after allegedly assaulting driver in Queen West

Suspect wanted in connection with assault in Queen West neighbourhood.
Suspect wanted in connection with assault in Queen West neighbourhood. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 30, 2024 11:33 am.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked another person in the Queen West neighbourhood.

Investigators say on June 21 a man was walking in the area of Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a driver around 8 p.m.

The man approached the car and assaulted the driver before leaving the scene on foot, according to police.

The man is described as being in his 60s, approximately six feet tall with a medium build, short grey and white hair and a white goatee. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey plaid pants and black casual shoes.

1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party
1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party

One man is dead after at least three people were shot at a party in a short-term rental property in Flamborough. Hamilton police say they responded to reports of shots fired in an area near Concession...

11m ago

Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades

One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to...

2h ago

WestJet cancels another 82 flights on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday
WestJet cancels another 82 flights on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

2h ago

Hurricane Beryl forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it near southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it near southeast Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleads from government officials for people...

2h ago

