If you’re looking to take in a Canada Day fireworks display this evening, there are several options across the GTA.

Ashbridges Bay will host the city’s flagship fireworks celebration starting at 10 p.m. The 14-minute display can be seen on the boardwalk from Coxwell to Victoria Park Avenues.

There will be road closures in effect starting at 9 p.m. Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed between Leslie Street and Queen Street East, and Emdaabiimok Avenue (formerly Lower Coxwell Avenue) will be closed between Lake Shore Boulevard East and Eastern Avenue.

Parking enforcement will also be heightened in the area and the TTC says it will be adding additional buses to several routes to help people get to the park.

Toronto police say they have a significant presence at Ashbridges Bay and several other beaches to ensure the safety of everyone attending events along the waterfront. They are reminding people that personal fireworks in City parks and on the beaches are prohibited.

Firework displays will also take place at Centennial Park in Etobicoke, Milliken Park in Scarborough, and Stan Wadlow Park in East York. All displays are expected to begin at 10 p.m.

There will be no public fireworks shows at Nathan Phillips Square, Mel Lastman Square or Fort York National Historic Site.

Canada Day is one of two days residents in Toronto and Mississauga can set off fireworks on their private property without a permit until 11 p.m.

The Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs is reminding the public about the safe use of fireworks.

Chief Ken McMullen says people should remember that fireworks are still explosives and are dangerous when the conditions are hot and dry. McMullen noted more than 700 fire departments nationwide respond to at least one call due to mishandling publicly available fireworks.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report