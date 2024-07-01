Ashbridges Bay to host City’s flagship fireworks celebration on Canada Day

Canada Day fireworks in Toronto
Canada Day fireworks in Toronto on July 1, 2016. GETTY IMAGES/LightRocket/Roberto Machado Noa © 2016 Roberto Machado Noa

By John Marchesan

Posted July 1, 2024 8:49 am.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 8:50 am.

If you’re looking to take in a Canada Day fireworks display this evening, there are several options across the GTA.

Ashbridges Bay will host the city’s flagship fireworks celebration starting at 10 p.m. The 14-minute display can be seen on the boardwalk from Coxwell to Victoria Park Avenues.

There will be road closures in effect starting at 9 p.m. Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed between Leslie Street and Queen Street East, and Emdaabiimok Avenue (formerly Lower Coxwell Avenue) will be closed between Lake Shore Boulevard East and Eastern Avenue.

Parking enforcement will also be heightened in the area and the TTC says it will be adding additional buses to several routes to help people get to the park.

Toronto police say they have a significant presence at Ashbridges Bay and several other beaches to ensure the safety of everyone attending events along the waterfront. They are reminding people that personal fireworks in City parks and on the beaches are prohibited.

Firework displays will also take place at Centennial Park in Etobicoke, Milliken Park in Scarborough, and Stan Wadlow Park in East York. All displays are expected to begin at 10 p.m.

There will be no public fireworks shows at Nathan Phillips Square, Mel Lastman Square or Fort York National Historic Site.

Canada Day is one of two days residents in Toronto and Mississauga can set off fireworks on their private property without a permit until 11 p.m.

The Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs is reminding the public about the safe use of fireworks.

Chief Ken McMullen says people should remember that fireworks are still explosives and are dangerous when the conditions are hot and dry. McMullen noted more than 700 fire departments nationwide respond to at least one call due to mishandling publicly available fireworks.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

Top Stories

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive just after 6:30 a.m. Monday. Paramedics tell...

8m ago

What's open/closed this Canada Day long weekend?
What's open/closed this Canada Day long weekend?

Canada Day is fast approaching, and this year, it falls on Monday. There will be lots of activities and events to keep you busy in the city this weekend. Here's a look at some of the events happening...
Hurricane Beryl upgraded to Category 4 storm
Hurricane Beryl upgraded to Category 4 storm

Hurricane Beryl began pounding the southeast Caribbean on Monday as a powerful Category 4 storm after becoming the earliest storm of that strength to form in the Atlantic, fueled by record warm waters. Hurricane...

16m ago

Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected
Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected

The deal was announced by WestJet and the AMFA union late on Sunday. Members were encouraged to report back to work.

1h ago

