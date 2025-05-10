Work to replace 142-year-old watermain to close downtown intersection for 3 months

A hundred thousand daily transit riders are about to curse construction season. Shauna Hunt looks at the upcoming changes to some of the busiest downtown streetcar routes.

By John Marchesan

Posted May 10, 2025 5:01 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2025 5:24 pm.

Work to replace a 142-year-old watermain is expected to keep a downtown intersection closed for at least the next three months.

Starting Sunday, the intersection of King Street East and Church Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction at various points throughout the next 112 days as crews begin the work to replace the aging watermain.

From May to July, the City says it will attempt to maintain at least one travel lane in each direction before a full closure of the intersection from July to August, which will also involve the removal of streetcar tracks.

“Excavation and heavy breaking will occur at various times throughout the day …mainly between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Concrete breaking work is the most disruptive and will typically last the first 1-2 days for each phase of construction,” the City said in a release. “Around-the-clock work during rail installation by TTC is required to preserve the integrity and quality of new rail and concrete.”

Intersection of King Street East and Church Street to be closed for watermain and TTC track replacement work. CITY OF TORONTO

The TTC says that due to the work, there will be changes to the 503/303 Kingston Rd, 504/304 King and 508 Lake Shore streetcars.

From May to June, there will be no streetcar service on King Street between River Street and Spadina Avenue with replacement buses operating between Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East to Bathurst Street as well as in the Distillery District.

The 503/303 Kingston Road, 504/304 King and 508 Lake Shore will all divert along Queen Street, via Church Street, Richmond Street (westbound), Adelaide Street (eastbound) and York Street, before returning to King Street via Spadina Avenue. The 503 Kingston Road will also be extended and operate between Dufferin Gate and Bingham Loop.

From July to August, the 504C and 504D/304D King replacement bus will continue operating along King Street, but divert around the affected intersection via Jarvis Street, Front Street (eastbound), Wellington Street (westbound) and Yonge Street.

The diversions are expected to affect 100,000 daily streetcar users, with travel times estimated to be between five and 10 minutes longer, depending on the destination.

The City says it hopes to complete the watermain and track replacement project by the end of August.

Canadians could stay visa-free longer in U.S. under proposed bill

Canadian snowbirds could stay longer in the United States without a visa if a bill recently proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives becomes law. The bipartisan bill put forward by Reps. Elise Stefanik...

2h ago

15-month-old boy allegedly struck by OPP officer in a vehicle, SIU investigating

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a child was allegedly struck by a vehicle that was being operated by an OPP officer in Oxford Station, a rural area south of Ottawa. Investigators...

4h ago

India and Pakistan accuse each other of violating ceasefire hours after reaching deal

ISLAMABAD (AP) — India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire Saturday after U.S.-led talks to end the most serious military confrontation between the nuclear-armed rivals in decades but accused each other...

20m ago

No outward signs of progress after 10 hours of talks between US-China on tariffs

GENEVA (AP) — Sensitive talks between U.S. and Chinese delegations over tariffs that threaten to upend the global economy ended after a day of prolonged negotiations and will resume Sunday, an official...

1h ago

Warm and sunny this weekend

Overnight frost advisories outside the GTA will give way to a sunny, warm weekend ahead of Mothers Day.

19h ago

India and Pakistan conflict intensifies

India and Pakistan continue trading blame as the conflict escalates along the Kashmir region, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

23h ago

Orangeville brothers honour lacrosse legacy

Former Northmen players and brothers Jake and Zack Thompson are the filmmakers behind The Northmen Way, a documentary chronicling the decades-long history of the Orangeville Northmen lacrosse organization.
Popular U.S. rum returns to LCBO shelves due to technicality

LCBO says, “The LCBO aligns with the federal government’s tariff definition of U.S. products. Select Bacardi products are produced in Puerto Rico. Any product produced in the U.S. remains unavailable for sale at the LCBO.”
One of Canada's most wanted has been arrested south of the border

Toronto police said Kamar Cunningham was arrested this week after the U.S. Marshals Service located him in Atlanta. He is being held pending extradition.
