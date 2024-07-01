Taxi driver seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto
Posted July 1, 2024 9:26 pm.
A taxi driver has been taken to a hospital in serious condition after Toronto police officers allege a passenger stabbed him.
In a post on a Toronto Police Service X account, officers said emergency crews were called to the area Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade just before 7:50 p.m. on Monday.
The post said an altercation happened between the suspect and the victim just before the stabbing occurred. The circumstances leading up to the fight weren’t immediately clear.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told CityNews a man was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said they’re looking for a male suspect who was last seen going southbound on Lower Sherbourne Street.
Meanwhile, officers shut down Lower Sherbourne Street south of The Esplanade as part of their investigation.
PERSON WITH A KNIFE: UPDATE— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 2, 2024
Lower Sherbourne + The Esplanade
– Police are on scene investigating
– The suspect, fled the are S/B Sherbourne
– He is described as male, black, 25-30yrs, long cornrows, shirtless, camo shorts, no shoes, white socks
