Taxi driver seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto

A taxi driver has been taken to a hospital in serious condition after Toronto police officers allege a passenger stabbed him.

In a post on a Toronto Police Service X account, officers said emergency crews were called to the area Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade just before 7:50 p.m. on Monday.

The post said an altercation happened between the suspect and the victim just before the stabbing occurred. The circumstances leading up to the fight weren’t immediately clear.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told CityNews a man was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they’re looking for a male suspect who was last seen going southbound on Lower Sherbourne Street.

Meanwhile, officers shut down Lower Sherbourne Street south of The Esplanade as part of their investigation.