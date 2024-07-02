Canada’s Tajon Buchanan taken to hospital after injury at Copa America

Canada forward Tajon Buchanan (17) looks to control the ball in the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League Play-In soccer match against Trinidad And Tobago, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP/Julio Cortez)
Canada forward Tajon Buchanan (17) looks to control the ball in the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League Play-In soccer match against Trinidad And Tobago, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP/Julio Cortez)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted July 2, 2024 7:48 pm.

Canadian midfielder Tajon Buchanan had to be taken to hospital after sustaining an injury to his lower leg on Tuesday while training for the Copa América quarterfinals with the men’s national soccer team.

While there was no immediate word on the severity of the injury, the training session was cancelled after Buchanan was taken away in an ambulance.

The team is preparing to face Venezuela in the quarterfinals on Friday — the first time Canada has advanced out of the group stage of the Copa América, which is a South American tournament with guest teams.

Buchanan, 25, has been capped 40 times by Canada, scoring four times, and has featured in all three games at the Copa — both as a starter and off the bench.

In the last two years the native of Brampton, Ont., has gone from playing in the MLS (New England Revolution), to the Belgian league (Club Brugge) to a January transfer to Inter Milan of Italy’s Serie A.

Canada finished second in Group A at the Copa with a 1-1-1 record, scoring just once, and will face Group B winners Venezuela on Friday in Arlington, Texas, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Venezuela is currently 54th in FIFA’s world rankings, compared to Canada’s 48th, but has only lost once this year (2-1 to Italy in a friendly) and is undefeated at the Copa (3-0-0), having beaten Ecuador, Mexico and Jamaica.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

updated

1h ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

9h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

6h ago

Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster
Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Doug Ford's government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll. The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford's Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable...

5h ago

Top Stories

Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed
Judge orders U of T pro-Palestinian encampment to be removed

A Ontario judge has ordered the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto to vacate the area by Wednesday at 6 p.m., granting the university the injunction they sought. "The court orders...

updated

1h ago

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

9h ago

Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party
Hamilton Police identify victim in fatal shooting connected to short-term rental party

Hamilton Police have identified a man who was fatally shot following a confrontation at a house party in Flamborough on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 45-year old Tobenna Obiaga of Halton...

6h ago

Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster
Ford's comfortable lead over Liberals would shrink if election called early: Pollster

Doug Ford's government would be taking a huge risk if it called an early election, according to the results of a new poll. The poll, by Liason Stategies, found Ford's Ontario PCs currently hold a comfortable...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Tracking Hurricane Beryl
Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Major storm preparations are underway in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl rips through the islands as a Category 5 hurricane. CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest.

7h ago

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

21h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

21h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.
3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

More Videos