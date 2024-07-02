Gibson Energy names Curtis Philippon as next chief executive

CALGARY — Gibson Energy Inc. says veteran energy executive Curtis Philippon has been named as the company’s next president and chief executive.

He will begin the job effective Aug. 29.

Philippon replaces Steve Spaulding, who announced in February that he would retire once a successor had been found.

The company says Philippon brings more than 20 years of experience in the North American energy sector.

He most recently served as an executive vice-president at Superior Plus where he oversaw the Canadian Superior Propane and Superior Gas Liquids business units in addition to being the president of Certarus.

Gibson owns oil terminals and pipelines in Alberta and Texas as well as a heavy crude oil processing facility in Saskatchewan.

