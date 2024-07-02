Tentative deal reached in Bombardier aerospace workers strike in Toronto

A tentative deal has been reached in the week-long strike involving more than 1,000 unionized Bombardier aerospace workers in the Toronto area.

“Bombardier is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with Unifor Locals 112 and 673,” the company said in a statement to CityNews. “Both sides worked diligently to secure a mutually beneficial way forward.”

Terms of the agreement were not released.

Approximately 1,350 aircraft assembly workers walked off the job on June 23 at the company’s aircraft manufacturing facility based at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

The aerospace giant officially opened its new global business jet production facility at Pearson two months ago after airfield operations at the Downsview airport site ended this year ahead of a massive, multi-decade redevelopment initiative.