Multiple Toronto firefighters were injured while responding to a three-alarm fire at a two-storey residence in Cabbagetown.

Crews were called to 29 Aberdeen Avenue near Parliament Street and Carlton Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters reported the flames had spread to two nearby homes. The fire was contained, and no occupants were injured.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries. Fire crews are expected to remain on scene for 12 to 24 hours.

The cause of the fire is unknown.