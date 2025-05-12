Toronto Raptors to pick ninth overall in 2025 NBA Draft
Posted May 12, 2025 7:28 pm.
Last Updated May 12, 2025 8:13 pm.
The Toronto Raptors will draft ninth overall in this summer’s NBA Draft.
The Raptors moved down two spots after having the seventh-worst record in the 2024-25 regular season.
Toronto had a 31.9 per cent chance at a top-four pick and a 7.5 per cent at the top overall selection.
The Raptors “earned” those odds by finishing the 2024-25 season with a 30-52 record while missing the playoffs for a third straight year.
The Dallas Mavericks will pick first overall, moving 10 spots up the rankings, after finishing with the 11th worst record in the NBA.
Dallas had only a 1.8 per cent chance of getting the top pick.
Duke forward Cooper Flagg is widely considered the No. 1 overall prospect in this year’s draft class.
Duke centre Khaman Maluach is projected as the ninth overall pick.
The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets each had a 52.1 per cent chance at a top-four pick and a 14 per cent shot of selecting first overall.
Despite the team’s early struggles throughout an injury-riddled campaign, the Raptors did go 20-21 over the second half while posting the NBA’s second-best defensive rating as the Toronto took advantage of the league’s easiest strength-of-schedule after the All-Star break.
With files from Sportsnet Staff