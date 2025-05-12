Toronto Raptors to pick ninth overall in 2025 NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors will draft ninth overall in this summer’s NBA Draft.

The Raptors moved down two spots after having the seventh-worst record in the 2024-25 regular season.

Toronto had a 31.9 per cent chance at a top-four pick and a 7.5 per cent at the top overall selection.

The Raptors “earned” those odds by finishing the 2024-25 season with a 30-52 record while missing the playoffs for a third straight year.

The Dallas Mavericks will pick first overall, moving 10 spots up the rankings, after finishing with the 11th worst record in the NBA.

Dallas had only a 1.8 per cent chance of getting the top pick.

Duke forward Cooper Flagg is widely considered the No. 1 overall prospect in this year’s draft class.

Duke centre Khaman Maluach is projected as the ninth overall pick.

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets each had a 52.1 per cent chance at a top-four pick and a 14 per cent shot of selecting first overall.

Despite the team’s early struggles throughout an injury-riddled campaign, the Raptors did go 20-21 over the second half while posting the NBA’s second-best defensive rating as the Toronto took advantage of the league’s easiest strength-of-schedule after the All-Star break.

With files from Sportsnet Staff