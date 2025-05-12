Toronto Raptors to pick ninth overall in 2025 NBA Draft

The court is illuminated at Scotiabank Arena ahead of the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors in Toronto on Sunday, June 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 12, 2025 7:28 pm.

Last Updated May 12, 2025 8:13 pm.

The Toronto Raptors will draft ninth overall in this summer’s NBA Draft.

The Raptors moved down two spots after having the seventh-worst record in the 2024-25 regular season.

Toronto had a 31.9 per cent chance at a top-four pick and a 7.5 per cent at the top overall selection.

The Raptors “earned” those odds by finishing the 2024-25 season with a 30-52 record while missing the playoffs for a third straight year.

The Dallas Mavericks will pick first overall, moving 10 spots up the rankings, after finishing with the 11th worst record in the NBA.

Dallas had only a 1.8 per cent chance of getting the top pick.

Duke forward Cooper Flagg is widely considered the No. 1 overall prospect in this year’s draft class.

Duke centre Khaman Maluach is projected as the ninth overall pick.

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets each had a 52.1 per cent chance at a top-four pick and a 14 per cent shot of selecting first overall.

Despite the team’s early struggles throughout an injury-riddled campaign, the Raptors did go 20-21 over the second half while posting the NBA’s second-best defensive rating as the Toronto took advantage of the league’s easiest strength-of-schedule after the All-Star break.

With files from Sportsnet Staff

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 students injured in stabbing near east-end Toronto high school

Toronto police say two students are injured and "multiple" suspects are at-large following a stabbing near a high school in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway...

4h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's office comes out against proposed TTC parking rate increases

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's office says she is against a suite of proposed rate increases at several TTC station parking lots, potentially bringing the matter to a halt when it goes to the agency's board...

5h ago

Better intelligence, targeted searches and exit checks: How the CBSA is increasing opioid and narcotic seizures

More than five million commercial trucks crossed into Canada last year, and more than 53 million passengers in cars, presenting just as many opportunities for criminals to smuggle in drugs, guns and other...

2h ago

TTC Board to consider proposal to change name of Dundas Station to 'TMU Station'

Among the items on the TTC board's agenda when it meets on Wednesday will be a proposal to change the name of Dundas Subway Station to "TMU Station." A report from the City's Chief Strategy and Customer...

4h ago

Top Stories

2 students injured in stabbing near east-end Toronto high school

Toronto police say two students are injured and "multiple" suspects are at-large following a stabbing near a high school in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway...

4h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's office comes out against proposed TTC parking rate increases

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's office says she is against a suite of proposed rate increases at several TTC station parking lots, potentially bringing the matter to a halt when it goes to the agency's board...

5h ago

Better intelligence, targeted searches and exit checks: How the CBSA is increasing opioid and narcotic seizures

More than five million commercial trucks crossed into Canada last year, and more than 53 million passengers in cars, presenting just as many opportunities for criminals to smuggle in drugs, guns and other...

2h ago

TTC Board to consider proposal to change name of Dundas Station to 'TMU Station'

Among the items on the TTC board's agenda when it meets on Wednesday will be a proposal to change the name of Dundas Subway Station to "TMU Station." A report from the City's Chief Strategy and Customer...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Investor of Toronto-based e-bike company searches for answers

Peter Bolton, who lives in Brampton, reached out to Speakers Corner after his attempts failed to get answers about an investment he made. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:32
Panthers shutout Leafs to tie series

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Leafs were shutout in Game 4 of the series vs the Panthers.

20h ago

2:46
Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

22h ago

2:24
Multiple streetcar routes being diverted due to construction

Crews with the city and the TTC are set to begin key infrastructure work at King and Church for the entire summer. Afua Baah reports on the downtown streetcar routes will be impacted.

2:32
Warm start with rain and humidity later in the week

A sunny and warm start to the week with highs in the 20s before rain moves into the GTA starting Tuesday.
More Videos