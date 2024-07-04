Kitchener man surrenders, charged in alleged firework assault on Waterloo councillor

Ward 7 coun. for Waterloo, Julie Wright, was struck by a firework on her head during Canada Day celebrations. (Courtesy of Julie Wright.)

By Luke Schulz

Posted July 4, 2024 8:13 am.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 8:18 am.

A 37-year-old Kitchener man now faces assault charges following two separate incidents in Waterloo during Canada Day celebrations – including one which left a Waterloo councillor with minor injuries.

It was around 10:30 p.m. on Monday when police say a female victim was walking on Central Street, when she was shot and struck with a firework.

Police have confirmed that victim was Waterloo Ward 7 Councillor Julie Wright, who shared her experience on social media shortly after the incident.

Wright said she was on the way home from a drone show in Waterloo Park, and confronted the man after spotting him setting off fireworks near families. It’s alleged that man was about to set off a firework, when he turned and fired it directly at Wright from “about 6 to 8 feet away,” striking her in the ear and cheek.

Police say that same suspect was also involved in an incident that saw a male victim assaulted, though police have said that instance was a physical assault that did not involve use of fireworks.

A photo of the suspect was shared by police on social media on Wednesday, asking anyone that could help identify the man to come forward.

Police say that male suspect was arrested yesterday after surrendering to police at Central Division in Kitchener.

The 37-year-old now faces charges of assault with a weapon and assault. He’s set to appear in court on August 7.

Top Stories

1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway
1 dead, 4 others injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and four others are seriously injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision occurred...

48m ago

'Hoped to work there': Former students share memories of Ontario Science Centre's school
'Hoped to work there': Former students share memories of Ontario Science Centre's school

From DNA extraction to space shuttle simulations to a field trip to a nuclear reactor, former students of the school operated out of the Ontario Science Centre are reminiscing about their formative experience...

3h ago

Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert
Moving Ontario Science Centre to temporary location could cost more than repairing roof: expert

Moving the Ontario Science Centre to a temporary location could cost the province more and take longer to open than repairing the current roof would, according to one expert. The Ford government said...

11h ago

First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5
First GST/HST credit payment from 2023 tax returns set to arrive July 5

The first of four payments from the GST/HST credit is set to hit Canadians’ bank accounts on July 5. The non-taxable credit, which is paid in four parts, is for individuals and families with low and...

1h ago

