Kitchener man surrenders, charged in alleged firework assault on Waterloo councillor

A 37-year-old Kitchener man now faces assault charges following two separate incidents in Waterloo during Canada Day celebrations – including one which left a Waterloo councillor with minor injuries.

It was around 10:30 p.m. on Monday when police say a female victim was walking on Central Street, when she was shot and struck with a firework.

Police have confirmed that victim was Waterloo Ward 7 Councillor Julie Wright, who shared her experience on social media shortly after the incident.

Wright said she was on the way home from a drone show in Waterloo Park, and confronted the man after spotting him setting off fireworks near families. It’s alleged that man was about to set off a firework, when he turned and fired it directly at Wright from “about 6 to 8 feet away,” striking her in the ear and cheek.

Police say that same suspect was also involved in an incident that saw a male victim assaulted, though police have said that instance was a physical assault that did not involve use of fireworks.

A photo of the suspect was shared by police on social media on Wednesday, asking anyone that could help identify the man to come forward.

Police say that male suspect was arrested yesterday after surrendering to police at Central Division in Kitchener.

The 37-year-old now faces charges of assault with a weapon and assault. He’s set to appear in court on August 7.