1 dead, 4 others seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

One woman is dead, and four others are seriously injured, including a child, following a hit-and-run crash on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway early on Thursday morning.

The two-vehicle collision occurred in the eastbound lanes just after 2 a.m., approaching Strachan Avenue.

Toronto paramedics tell CityNews five people were rushed to a hospital, including a woman in her 40s who was in critical condition. That woman has since died from her injuries.

Two other women, said to be in their 40s and early 20s, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A young girl,l who paramedics say was in a car seat at the time of the crash, and a man in his 40s were also both injured.

Toronto police confirm two vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot and remains at large.

Drivers were being forced off at Jameson Avenue.

EB GARDINER: approaching Strachan ALL LANES CLOSED due to a multi vehicle collision #EBGARDINER pic.twitter.com/rfZbOrJCPy — 680 NewsRadio Toronto Traffic & Weather (@NewsRadioTO) July 4, 2024

This is a developing story