Police clear pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal financial district

City workers dismantle a pro-Palestine protest encampment in Montreal, Friday, July 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 5, 2024 9:06 am.

Last Updated July 5, 2024 9:12 am.

MONTREAL — Police have cleared protesters out of a pro-Palestinian encampment that was set up last month in the heart of Montreal’s financial district.

Municipal workers are on site in the city’s Victoria Square this morning, using tools to cut down metal shielding around the protesters’ tents and tearing down tarps.

A police officer says the operation, requested by the city, began after 4 a.m. under a heavy police presence that included riot squad officers.

The approximately 15 protesters at the encampment have been moved to the periphery and some are being escorted back into the site by police to retrieve belongings.

The encampment was erected on June 22 near the headquarters of the provincial pension fund manager, and protesters had demanded the fund manager immediately divest from companies they identify as complicit with Israel.

Today’s police action is not targeting the pro-Palestinian encampment that has been on the McGill University campus since April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

LCBO workers officially on strike as midnight deadline passes
LCBO workers officially on strike as midnight deadline passes

The deadline for a LCBO strike is at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. If a strike happens, it would be the first in the LCBO's history.

28m ago

14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say
14-year-old crashes parents' car in Mississauga, police say

A teen too young to have a driver's licence went on an apparent food run in Mississauga on Friday morning in their parents' car. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say while driving on Highway 401...

1h ago

Canadian unemployment rate rose to 6.4% in June as jobs market stalls
Canadian unemployment rate rose to 6.4% in June as jobs market stalls

The Canadian economy lost 1,400 jobs in June as the unemployment rate climbed to its highest level in more than two years, Statistics Canada said Friday. In its monthly labour force survey report, the...

19m ago

2 suspects arrested in fatal Jane subway station stabbing
2 suspects arrested in fatal Jane subway station stabbing

Toronto police have arrested and charged two people, including one for second-degree murder, in connection with a fatal stabbing at Jane subway station in June. Officers were called to the station in...

47m ago

3:23
Spadina Sprint proves cycling, walking faster than replacement bus
Spadina Sprint proves cycling, walking faster than replacement bus

In CityNews' first Spadina Sprint, we found that cycling and walking takes less time than hopping on one of the 510 replacement buses along Spadina Avenue.

4h ago

1:46
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches
Union says talks with LCBO break down as strike at midnight approaches

OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, say talks have broken down and more than 9,000 workers are expected to start striking at midnight.

14h ago

2:28
Moderate humidex until fresher air next week
Moderate humidex until fresher air next week

Natasha Ramsahai has an update on Hurricane Beryl and the seven-day forecast for the Greater Toronto Area.

14h ago

2:23
One of Canada's most historic homes hits open market
One of Canada's most historic homes hits open market

The next owner of this Paris Ontario home will walk the same halls as Alexander Graham Bell, Henry Ford and Thomas Edison. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:00
An artistic duck is leaving a colourful mark on TTC platforms around Toronto
An artistic duck is leaving a colourful mark on TTC platforms around Toronto

Folk artist Lewis Mallard hides his identity under a giant duck disguise and leaves his mark on public spaces. Audra Brown with how this performing duck has now given a sneaky bit of "sole" to TTC streetcar platforms around the city.

15h ago

