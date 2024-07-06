Man seriously injured after fire inside west-end Toronto apartment unit

A man has been taken to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after a fire inside a west-end apartment unit late Friday, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Kendleton Drive, near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road, just after 11:45 p.m.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told CityNews the incident happened on the 10th floor of the building.

After firefighters arrived at the building, the spokesperson said they found heavy flames inside the unit and they were able to extinguish the fire before it could go to other units.

Toronto paramedics took the man to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening conditions.

Toronto Animal Services personnel were also called to the apartment to take a dog on the balcony into their care.