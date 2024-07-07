Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID. Vice President Harris has tested negative

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 11, 2023, in Washington. Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, his office announced Sunday, July 7, 2024, but Harris, has tested negative and remains asymptomatic. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 7, 2024 2:26 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2024 2:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, his office announced Sunday, but his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, has tested negative and remains asymptomatic.

Emhoff spokesperson Liza Acevedo said in a statement that the second gentleman “is fully vaccinated and three times boosted” and that he is “currently asymptomatic, continuing to work remotely, and remaining away from others at home.”

Acevedo said Harris was tested for COVID on Saturday “out of an abundance of caution” and the result was negative. She is scheduled to campaign in Las Vegas for President Joe Biden ‘s reelection on Tuesday.

Emhoff previously tested positive for COVID in March of 2022, and Harris tested positive for the virus the following month.

Biden tested positive for COVID in July of 2022, then tested positive again slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation — in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

The Associated Press

