Sunwing, WestJet suspend flights/operations to Cuba indefinitely

WestJet airlines and Sunwing Vacations Group have announced they will be suspending all Cuba operations and flights indefinitely until further notice.

The airline and vacation group, which includes Sunwing Vacations, WestJet Vacations and WestJet Vacations Québec, originally suspended service to the Caribbean country faced a worsening energy crisis amid a U.S. blockade of oil back in February.

In an update in April, Sunwing extended the pause until October, with services set to resume on Oct. 10.

Their statement released Friday said Sunwing recognized the news of the indefinite suspension may be disappointing for guests and travel advisors, “particularly given the strong connection many Canadians have with Cuba and its people.”

“Cuba has long been a cherished destination for our guests, and we are mindful of the challenges currently facing local communities, tourism workers, and industry partners who rely on the sector,” read the statement posted to the Sunwing website.

They added they remain hopeful for the destinations recovery and long-term success. “We will continue to monitor developments closely, work with our partners on the ground, and provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Guests who have bookings will be contacted directly and offered a refund or rebooking to an alternative destination.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been threatening military action in Cuba since ousting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in January and then ordering an energy blockade that choked off fuel shipments to Cuba. That has led to severe blackouts, food shortages and an economic collapse across the island.

With files from The Associated Press