Man wanted for attempted murder in Leslieville shooting that left victim critically injured
Posted July 8, 2024 12:50 pm.
Last Updated July 8, 2024 12:51 pm.
A 24-year-old man from Toronto is wanted for attempted murder in a daytime shooting in Leslieville that left another man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to a high-rise residential building in the Queen Street East and Booth Avenue area just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, for reports of a shooting.
Police located a male victim who had been shot. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
Authorities noted that the suspect fled on an electric scooter.
On Monday, police said 24-year-old Moulay Adam Daniels of Toronto is wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent, among other related offences.
Daniels is five-foot-eight with a medium build, dark hair, and brown eyes. His photo has been released.
Police urged members of the public not to approach the suspect if seen and to call 911 immediately.