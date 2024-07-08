A 24-year-old man from Toronto is wanted for attempted murder in a daytime shooting in Leslieville that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to a high-rise residential building in the Queen Street East and Booth Avenue area just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, for reports of a shooting.

Police located a male victim who had been shot. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities noted that the suspect fled on an electric scooter.

On Monday, police said 24-year-old Moulay Adam Daniels of Toronto is wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent, among other related offences.

Daniels is five-foot-eight with a medium build, dark hair, and brown eyes. His photo has been released.

Police urged members of the public not to approach the suspect if seen and to call 911 immediately.