Whale rescue teams hoping to disentangle right whale in St. Lawrence Estuary

MONTREAL — Fisheries and Oceans Canada says whale rescue teams are preparing to make another attempt to disentangle a young right whale in the St. Lawrence Estuary.

The department says it has been working for more than two weeks to disentangle the animal, which was first spotted June 22 off the coast of New Brunswick and was seen Monday off Portneuf-sur-Mer, Que.

A spokesperson says several rescue attempts have already been made and rescuers managed to remove part of the rope that is wrapped around the animal.

They say the Campobello Whale Rescue Team is on its way to the area and will attempt to intervene in the coming days when the weather permits.

The New England Aquarium has said the entangled animal is believed to be a female calf, approximately one-and-a-half years old, that was born in 2023 to a whale named “War.”

The North Atlantic right whale is one of the most endangered large whale species in the world, with United States conservation officials saying there are about 360 of the animals in existence.

An estimated 85 per cent of right whales have been entangled in fishing gear at least once.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press