Bombardier workers at aircraft assembly centre ratify contract, end strike

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Workers represented by Unifor at Bombardier’s aircraft assembly centre in the Greater Toronto Area have ratified a new three-year contract, ending an 18-day strike.

The union says the agreement includes general wage increases of 12.5 per cent over the life of the agreement, increased pension contributions and better job security.

The workers build the company’s Global series of jets.

The new contract also includes work commitments and job ownership for members over the entire Global fleet, including the new 8000 series ultra long-range business jet.

Bombardier says it’s committed to the site and the continued success of its Global family of aircraft.

Normal assembly operations were expected to resume Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

The Canadian Press