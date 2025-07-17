Eglinton Crosstown LRT September opening will be ‘a stretch,’ interim TTC CEO says

The former head of Metrolinx said there would be a ‘3-month’ notice for when the Eglinton LRT would be up and running. But after suggestions of a possible September opening, riders say they’re not confident about the fall timeline.

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 17, 2025 11:27 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2025 11:39 am.

The interim CEO of the TTC says the latest aspirational goal of opening the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which is in its 14th year of construction and commissioning, in September is becoming harder to reach.

The response came up during a TTC board meeting Thursday morning during a question-and-answer period on the monthly CEO’s report.

“Is there any prospect of a full handover by September or is there a legitimate concern [Metrolinx] may fail to provide us a line that is ready to operationalize by September?” Coun. Josh Matlow asked.

Greg Percy said the decision on opening falls with Metrolinx, the provincial transportation agency overseeing the private-sector consortium building the 19-kilometre, 25-station Eglinton Crosstown line. He said TTC staff are “deeply involved” working with the organization to try to get ready.

Related:

“We’re looking at still this fall to get something happening … I think September’s a reach,” Percy said.

“This fall is plausible and certainly by year-end. There’s lots and lots of stuff going on that we need to fix to open safely and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

He said safety and customer experience are key issues, and that the TTC won’t open it until “it is satisfying both.”

New TTC CEO Mandeep Lali, who arrived at the transit agency earlier in the month, emphasized he was told by newly named president and CEO Michael Lindsay that safety and reliability are being reviewed.

Related:

Provincial and TTC officials have not spelled out in any great level of detail the specific issues that need to be fixed in order to address ongoing concerns.

During an unrelated news conference in June, Metrolinx confirmed a major milestone on the Eglinton Crosstown project was met.

Lindsay said all civil infrastructure has been finished and the nearly 100 drivers responsible for operating the trains received their training. He also said the TTC’s main transit control centre is now overseeing the movement of trains across the line.

“It’s going to be up to them (the TTC) to make it happen. Let’s get it done. This has been way too long. It’s been a mess for years, but we inherited a mess and it’s going to come to fruition,” Premier Doug Ford said at the time.

Related:

Lindsay said up to 28 trains (the full complement of trains set to operate at any given time) are out across the line while crews figure out “the maintenance profile” and further potential upgrades.

When “stability” is reached, he said a formal 14-day trial running period will happen and it will be followed by a 30-day revenue service demonstration and a so-called “bedding-in” period.

“We will literally run the system as it will run when it is open to the public with no passengers on it just to satisfy ourselves that it performs the way that it needs to,” Lindsay said at the time.

Construction of the Eglinton Crosstown began in 2011 under the previous Ontario Liberal government and different Metrolinx management. It was supposed to open in 2020, but it has been repeatedly pushed back due to various legal, construction and testing issues along with COVID-19-related delays.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman fatally stabbed in North York parking lot, male suspect wanted

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed in North York on Thursday morning. Officers were called to a commercial parking lot in the Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue...

32m ago

Man shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York. Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:15 a.m. on Thursday. Police...

updated

46m ago

Leaside residents furious after 80-year-old tree cut without permit

A towering 80-year-old honey locust tree in Toronto's Leaside neighbourhood has been reduced to a stump, and angry residents say the developer cut it down illegally, defying a city order meant to protect...

3h ago

Popular Ontario summer-travel spot sees the most new measles cases for the week

Most new measles cases in Ontario over the past week were reported in a popular summer travel area. Public Health Ontario is reporting 32 new measles cases, 19 of which are in Huron Perth. The public...

23m ago

Top Stories

Woman fatally stabbed in North York parking lot, male suspect wanted

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed in North York on Thursday morning. Officers were called to a commercial parking lot in the Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue...

32m ago

Man shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York. Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:15 a.m. on Thursday. Police...

updated

46m ago

Leaside residents furious after 80-year-old tree cut without permit

A towering 80-year-old honey locust tree in Toronto's Leaside neighbourhood has been reduced to a stump, and angry residents say the developer cut it down illegally, defying a city order meant to protect...

3h ago

Popular Ontario summer-travel spot sees the most new measles cases for the week

Most new measles cases in Ontario over the past week were reported in a popular summer travel area. Public Health Ontario is reporting 32 new measles cases, 19 of which are in Huron Perth. The public...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
'It's very scary': Yorkdale Mall shoppers in shock following fatal shooting

Commuters and shoppers arriving at Yorkdale Mall were left in shock after an early morning fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot.

3h ago

0:35
Yorkdale Mall parking lot shooting leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot in North York.

5h ago

2:40
Heat wave breaks as temperatures cool

Toronto will see cooler temperatures and improved air quality as a cold front comes in Thursday evening and Friday morning.

16h ago

0:45
Canadian-based man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 114-year-old marathoner

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner.

22h ago

0:54
Arrest made in death threat against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family

Peel police say they have arrested a man linked to death threats made against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family.
More Videos