Eglinton Crosstown LRT September opening will be ‘a stretch,’ interim TTC CEO says

The interim CEO of the TTC says the latest aspirational goal of opening the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which is in its 14th year of construction and commissioning, in September is becoming harder to reach.

The response came up during a TTC board meeting Thursday morning during a question-and-answer period on the monthly CEO’s report.

“Is there any prospect of a full handover by September or is there a legitimate concern [Metrolinx] may fail to provide us a line that is ready to operationalize by September?” Coun. Josh Matlow asked.

Greg Percy said the decision on opening falls with Metrolinx, the provincial transportation agency overseeing the private-sector consortium building the 19-kilometre, 25-station Eglinton Crosstown line. He said TTC staff are “deeply involved” working with the organization to try to get ready.

“We’re looking at still this fall to get something happening … I think September’s a reach,” Percy said.

“This fall is plausible and certainly by year-end. There’s lots and lots of stuff going on that we need to fix to open safely and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

He said safety and customer experience are key issues, and that the TTC won’t open it until “it is satisfying both.”

New TTC CEO Mandeep Lali, who arrived at the transit agency earlier in the month, emphasized he was told by newly named president and CEO Michael Lindsay that safety and reliability are being reviewed.

Provincial and TTC officials have not spelled out in any great level of detail the specific issues that need to be fixed in order to address ongoing concerns.

During an unrelated news conference in June, Metrolinx confirmed a major milestone on the Eglinton Crosstown project was met.

Lindsay said all civil infrastructure has been finished and the nearly 100 drivers responsible for operating the trains received their training. He also said the TTC’s main transit control centre is now overseeing the movement of trains across the line.

“It’s going to be up to them (the TTC) to make it happen. Let’s get it done. This has been way too long. It’s been a mess for years, but we inherited a mess and it’s going to come to fruition,” Premier Doug Ford said at the time.

Lindsay said up to 28 trains (the full complement of trains set to operate at any given time) are out across the line while crews figure out “the maintenance profile” and further potential upgrades.

When “stability” is reached, he said a formal 14-day trial running period will happen and it will be followed by a 30-day revenue service demonstration and a so-called “bedding-in” period.

“We will literally run the system as it will run when it is open to the public with no passengers on it just to satisfy ourselves that it performs the way that it needs to,” Lindsay said at the time.

Construction of the Eglinton Crosstown began in 2011 under the previous Ontario Liberal government and different Metrolinx management. It was supposed to open in 2020, but it has been repeatedly pushed back due to various legal, construction and testing issues along with COVID-19-related delays.